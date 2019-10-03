Cascades golf aiming for Canada West crown

UFV’s Daniel Campbell will be one of the key players for the Cascades golf team this weekend at the Canada West Golf Championships in Kelowna. (Wilson Wong/UBC Athletics)

The Canada West Golf Championships in Kelowna, which run on Saturday and Sunday, mark a new era in university golf as the sport makes its CW varsity debut. It also represents the apex of the Cascades’ fall season.

Joining the Cascades in Kelowna to contest team banners and individual titles over 36 holes are the UBC Thunderbirds, Victoria Vikes, Alberta Golden Bears and Pandas, Calgary Dinos, Manitoba Bisons, Lethbridge Pronghorns, and the host UBC Okanagan Heat.

â›³ï¸ GOLF Golf + Kelowna + CW = ðŸ¤© Our newest sport makes its debut this weekend at beautiful @QuailBearGolf PREVIEW ðŸ‘‰ https://t.co/8IWnfWagb6 pic.twitter.com/DBCnKtkYl8 — Canada West (@CanadaWest) October 3, 2019

UFV appears well-positioned to contend in both the men’s and women’s team events. The Cascades men’s team has a long track record of success including winning the Canadian University/College Championship in 2018, and they showed their collective quality at the recent UBC Thunderbirds Invitational, winning by 21 strokes in a field which included CW rivals UBC and UVic.

The women’s team, meanwhile, is back this season after a one-year hiatus. They’ve also excelled on the national stage historically, winning bronze at the 2018 Canadian University/College Championship, and this year’s squad boasts a lot of depth and talent.

“I’m really excited that we’re getting to be part of the first-ever Canada West championships in golf,” Cascades head coach Chris Bertram said. “It’s been a nice evolution for us over the past 10 to 15 years, leading up to a point where we get to play against the top schools in the country – specifically in Canada West for a conference championship.

“Our men’s program right now is at a really nice set of the cycle. Everyone who follows university sport knows there are peaks and valleys, and right now we’ve got three seniors who are playing really good golf, and some good younger guys who are coming in. That’s worked out to be a really good mix of experience and youthful enthusiasm.

“The women’s team, on paper, is as strong as anyone in the country. We’ve got Emery Bardock who’s had some good success this year and in years past, and she’s a great leader for that team. It’s a young group, and Sarah (Lawrence), Sharon (Park) and Natasha (Kozlowski) are all capable of putting up some low numbers. As they play and get experience, their confidence is starting to grow.”