Carpet bowlers from Lower North Thompson, 100 Mile House and Kamloops ready for Provincials in Prince George

"The provincial carpet bowling playoffs are over," says Little Fort enthusiast Linda Verhoeven, "Little Fort, Kamloops and 100 Mile House players will be representing our zone at the Provincials in Prince George in May 5."

(L-r) Representing in the carpet bowling at Provincials in Prince George will be Ernie Yungen, Adrienne Campbell, Donna Smith and Hector Denton for Little Fort.

Verhoeven also noted she was pleased with the turnout at the playoffs, saying, “There were more teams competing this year, which is a healthy sign for carpet bowling.”

Representing at the Provincials in Prince George for our zone in the 4’s will be Anke and Louis Zijderveld, and Pete and Linda Verhoeven for Little Fort; and for 100 Mile House, Sue Pinkerton, Joyce Bueckert, Dot Verboom, and Patti Randle. Representing in the 3’s will be Ernie Yungen, Hector Denton, Donna Smith, Adrienne Campbell for Little Fort; for 100 Mile Sue Pinkerton, Dot Verboom and Joyce Bueckert. In the 2’s are Kamloops players Marie Lewis and Louise Phoenix, and Little Fort players Anke Zijderveld and Linda Verhoeven.

“Although carpet bowling was excluded from the 55+ Games this year, Kamloops has graciously offered to host a competition in September for teams of 3’s,” said Verhoeven, “There will be medals, but it is not affiliated with 55+.

“It would be nice to see new competitors turn out, so I am encouraging people to get your teams together.”

Verhoeven also noted that Kelowna has included carpet bowling in their mini tournament for pairs on May 18-20.

“Since Kelowna is hosting the 55+ Games next year, it’s important we show an interest,” said Verhoeven, “More information will be available soon.”