Carnarvon’s Tier 1 U10 ball teams host district tournament finals today

Finals this afternoon at Fireman's Park in Oak Bay

  • Jun. 24, 2018 12:00 a.m.
  • Sports

Play continues today, (Sunday, June 23) as the Oak Bay U10 (Tier one) girls team hosts the South Vancouver Island (SVI) District Tournament.

Cheer on Carnarvon’s two Tier 1 U10 Teams, the Panthers and Outlaws this weekend at Fireman’s Park as they take on teams from South Vancouver Island in the 2018 SVI U10 Tier 1 District Tournament sponsored by Canpro Construction.

Games start at 9 a.m. with the bronze medal match starting 4:15 p.m. in the lower field and gold medal game at 4:30 p.m. in the upper field.

Find a full schedule here.

cvanreeuwyk@oakbaynews.comLike us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Spartans played hard and represented the North Thompson well
Next story
VIDEO: Fraser Valley Fusion wins it the hard way

Just Posted

Carnarvon’s Tier 1 U10 ball teams host district tournament finals today

  • 9 hours ago

 

Vancouver shuts down Downtown Eastside residence due to ‘deplorable negligence’

  • 9 hours ago

 

Sibling rivalry: Video of a fawn race in north Nanaimo

  • 9 hours ago

 

Canadian Syrian children’s choir not to attend festival over fears about U.S. travel

  • 9 hours ago

 

Most Read

  • Carnarvon’s Tier 1 U10 ball teams host district tournament finals today

    Finals this afternoon at Fireman's Park in Oak Bay

  • VIDEO: Fraser Valley Fusion wins it the hard way

    Langley-based team earns gold at the Triple Crown Sports Valley Invite in Oregon