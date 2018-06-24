Carnarvon’s Tier 1 U10 ball teams host district tournament finals today

Play continues today, (Sunday, June 23) as the Oak Bay U10 (Tier one) girls team hosts the South Vancouver Island (SVI) District Tournament.
Cheer on Carnarvon’s two Tier 1 U10 Teams, the Panthers and Outlaws this weekend at Fireman’s Park as they take on teams from South Vancouver Island in the 2018 SVI U10 Tier 1 District Tournament sponsored by Canpro Construction.
Games start at 9 a.m. with the bronze medal match starting 4:15 p.m. in the lower field and gold medal game at 4:30 p.m. in the upper field.
Find a full schedule here.
cvanreeuwyk@oakbaynews.comLike us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.