Carnarvon Ball club hosts Island Regional Tournament at Fireman’s and Allenby parks

Schools out for summer but for a group of eight and nine year olds this means more time for baseball.

Carnarvon Ball Club hosts the Vancouver Island Regional 9U Tournament, July 6 to 8. Two Carnarvon teams, the Red Cannons and the Black Cannons, will square off against 10 other teams from across Vancouver Island. The tadpole age group is for boys and girls ages eight and nine and for most, this is the first time they are taking part in a regional tournament.

“Carnarvon Ball Club is Vancouver Island’s largest baseball and softball organization and we are proud to be able to welcome players, coaches, and families from across the Island to Victoria for this tournament,” said Anissa Paulsen, VP of Junior Baseball for Carnarvon Ball Club. “Hosting this tournament is a great opportunity for the community to come out and support these young players.”

The tournament games will take place on the diamonds at Fireman’s and Allenby Parks. There will be 24 round robin games taking place on Friday and Saturday, followed by the semi-finals and championship game (11 a.m. and 2 p.m. Sunday at Fireman’s Park), as well as a fun skills competition where teams compete en masse in a variety of fun baseball skills.

“The Cannons teams have been practising for the past few weeks, working on developing skills and knowing each other as teammates,” said Trevor Lines, Manager of the Carnarvon Cannons Red team. “Our goal as coaches is for the players to work hard and learn but most importantly to have fun so they will continue to enjoy this great game.”

As a volunteer run organization, the tournament is being organized by a strong parent group of volunteers. There is also a need for community volunteers to help with field prep and concession shifts during the tournament.

Residents close to the parks may see an increase in traffic with the ten teams visiting the area.

More information about the tournament can be found at: carnarvonballclub.com/pages/9U_Regional

