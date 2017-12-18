Carihi Tyees jam at Santa Slam tournament

The Carihi Tyees finished fifth in the eight-team Santa Slam senior boys basketball tournament held at Mount Douglas in Victoria last Thursday to Saturday.
Carihi lost their first match of the tournament against Wellington, 83-69 then won their second against Royal Bay, 78-61. That set them up for the 5th/6h place game against Nanaimo with the Tyees taking the match by a score of 54-47. The Player of the game was Carihi’s Jonah Shankar. Shankar had himself a good tournament, earning a spot on the Tournament All Star Team.
First and second place in the tournament was contested by Wellington (Nanaimo) and Reynolds (Victoria) with the Wellington Wildcats taking the title.
Tournament All Star Team:
Jonah Shankar, Carihi
Levi Timmermans, GP Vanier
Thaskani Mtawali, Mark Isfeld
Brooks Branchi, Wellington
Vlad Gaspar, Reynolds
Best Defensive Player
Carl Tello, Reynolds
Most Valuable Player
Ryder Jenks, Wellington