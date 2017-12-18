Carihi Tyees jam at Santa Slam tournament

The Carihi Tyees finished fifth in the eight-team Santa Slam senior boys basketball tournament held at Mount Douglas in Victoria last Thursday to Saturday.

Jerred Perras drives down the court in the Carihi Tyees’ opening game of the Santa Slam Tournament in Victoria last week versus the Wellington Wildcats. Photo by Hugo Wong/Black Press

Carihi lost their first match of the tournament against Wellington, 83-69 then won their second against Royal Bay, 78-61. That set them up for the 5th/6h place game against Nanaimo with the Tyees taking the match by a score of 54-47. The Player of the game was Carihi’s Jonah Shankar. Shankar had himself a good tournament, earning a spot on the Tournament All Star Team.

First and second place in the tournament was contested by Wellington (Nanaimo) and Reynolds (Victoria) with the Wellington Wildcats taking the title.

Tournament All Star Team:

Jonah Shankar, Carihi

Levi Timmermans, GP Vanier

Thaskani Mtawali, Mark Isfeld

Brooks Branchi, Wellington

Vlad Gaspar, Reynolds

Best Defensive Player

Carl Tello, Reynolds

Most Valuable Player

​Ryder Jenks, Wellington