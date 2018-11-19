Carihi senior girls to compete for provincial volleyball title

Carihi has qualified for the provincial championships after taking second place in the Seniors Girls High School Volleyball Island Championships which were last weekend at Victoria High School.

The AAA tournament saw the top teams from the North Island competing against the top teams from the South for the chance to proceed to the provincials in Powell River at the end of November.

The top five teams were all from the North Island zone:

1. Nanaimo District Secondary School

2. Carihi

3. Mark Isfeld

4. Timberline

5. GP Vanier

The top three teams are headed on to the provincial championships. Timberline and GP Vanier head to the provincial wildcard tournament this weekend in the Lower Mainland for a chance to win a berth to the provincials.

Four of the five athletes named to the Island Championship All Star team were from the North Island: Emoni Bush, Carihi; Samantha Wright, Timberline; Sophie Bibault, Mark Isfeld; and Gracie Walls, GP Vanier.