Cariboo Ski-Touring Club’s open house postponed

The Cariboo Ski-Touring Club’s annual open house has been postponed due to cold weather.

The open house at Hallis Lake Lodge, originally planned for Sunday, Jan. 12, will now take place Sunday, Jan. 26 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

While the decision to move the open house date was a tough one, Cariboo Ski-Touring Club (CSTC) publicity director Ron Watteyne believes it was the right one.

“The open house is meant to be a fun day for everyone, and with temperatures that cold, it just wouldn’t be fun for people who came out to enjoy the event,” he said.

The forecasted high for Jan. 12 is -23 C, with a low of -32 C.

The open house will start off with a pancake breakfast served at the Hallis Lake Lodge at a cost of $4 per adult, $2 per child or $10 for a family.

During the event, the CSTC will be offering all attendees free ski passes, lesson, tours and rentals.

The CSTC boasts a trail system of approximately 75 kilometres at Hallis Lake, including a four-kilometre lighted trail for night skiing, as well as dedicated snowshoeing trails and canine-friendly trails.

Hallis Lake has been hit with some heavy snow, causing some downed trees and willows along some of the ski trails, which volunteers have been working hard to clear, and they hope to have all trails open and ready to be enjoyed in time for the open house.

Anyone interested in becoming a member of the CSTC or learning more about the drop-in or season’s pass facility use fees can visit caribooski.ca for more information.

