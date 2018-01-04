Cariboo Ski Touring Club open house set for Sunday at Hallis Lake

Local children trying out the Dragon’s Lair at Hallis Lake Lodge last year.Observer file photo

The Cariboo Ski Touring Club is holding its 2018 open house event on Sunday, Jan. 7 at Hallis Lake Lodge.

The event offers free ski and snowshoe rentals, free ski passes and lessons, and free ski tours from 10 a.m to 3 p.m.

There will also be a pancake breakfast in the lodge with a minimum $2 donation; the donation goes back into the club, which is a not-for-profit organization, for the running of the event.

“This is an annaul event, and we are expecting around 300 people to show up,” says Tania Gruene, the manager of the Cariboo Ski Touring Club.

“It’s our way of trying to make sure everyone in our community has a chance to access the trails and find out about cross-country skiing.”

The event, as well as the club, is run by volunteers, who will be teaching lessons and taking tours thoughout the day. The tours take between half an hour and an hour, depending on the level of skill of the group, comments Gruene.

“We will also be doing some children’s lessons and games in our children’s play area, the Dragon’s Lair,” says Gruene.

“Our youth coaches will be there to help parents and kids get going on their skis. We have skis to fit age three to 100.”

Gruene also says the event is a great time for locals to try out skate skis, which are a type of cross-country ski commonly used for competitions and biathlons. The club has skate skis available to rent all year, and at the Jan. 7 event, they will also be free to try.

With all the trails to explore on ski and snowshoe, it’s a good weekend to get outdoors.