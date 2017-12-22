Hallis Lake lodge before the snow began to fly.Melanie Law photo

Cariboo Ski Touring Club news

Ski trails are open at Hallis Lake and Lodge open Dec. 23

  • Dec. 22, 2017 12:00 a.m.
  • Sports

The ski trails at Hallis Lake are open and the lodge will be opening for the season on Dec. 23.

The trails will be open seven days a week. Saturday and Sunday: 10 a.m.–4 p.m.; Monday–Friday: noon–6 p.m. and open late until 9 p.m. every Wednesday.

Enjoy night skiing at Hallis and a warm lunch by Bliss on the weekends.

The lodge will be closed on Christmas Day but will be open on New Year’s Day.

Social

The first social of the season was held on Dec. 15 and it was a huge success with more than 60 people attending. Chris and Heather Hartridge gave a presentation on their bicycle trip across Canada. After the show, members mingled and chatted about anticipating a great ski season.

Ski passes

Remember to wear your ski pass while on the trails, and if you have not yet bought your season’s pass, you can still do this online at https://caribooski.ca/rates-and-registration/. Season passes can also be purchased at the rental shop at the lodge or at Rocky Peak Adventure Gear (RPAG) on Reid Street.

4 for 5 Passes

These passes are still available to purchase until Dec. 31 and can be purchased at RPAG or at the lodge from Dec. 23 to Dec 31.

The passes are good for the entire 2017/2018 ski season. This would be a great gift for a family member or friend returning home for the holidays.

