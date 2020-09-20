Cariboo Chilcotin athletes make most of Little Britches Rodeo season

Williams Lake Little Britches Rodeo competitors Sam Holmes (back from left), Brandon Loring, Brady Wood, Kagen Russell, Will Roberts, Nate Carnes, Cooper Seelhof (middle from left), Denten Russell, Reid Rife, Tanner Loring, Renee Seelhof, Ryan Rife (front from left) and Riata Seelhof. (Ricky Seelhof photo)

Little Britches Rodeo Association competitors from the Cariboo Chilcotin made their mark this past weekend at the BCLBR Finals in Merritt.

Held Sept. 11-13, the event put the cap on a modified year that saw competitors from throughout the province competing in a less-than-normal LBRA season with COVID-19 precautions in place throughout.

From Williams Lake, Riata Seelhof, Ryan Rife, Renee Seelhof, Tanner Loring, Reid Rife, Denten Russell, Cooper Seelhof, Nate Carnes, Will Roberts, Kagen Russell, Brady Wood, Brandon Loring and Sam Holmes competed, and together said they are grateful the committee worked so hard to make it all happen despite the current, challenging times.

Williams Lake’s 15 competitors each attended finals, and each athlete came home placing in the top 10 in the province, as well as securing a pair of all around championships.

Capturing the senior boys all around championship buckle was Kagen Russell of Riske Creek, while Tanner Loring roped, rode and tied his way to the junior boys all around title.

The Little Britches Rodeo tour, which normally makes stops in multiple cities throughout B.C., began its season in Kamloops with a pair of rodeos (June 20-21, July 10-12), then made a stop in Williams Lake (Aug. 7-9), before shifting to Falkland (Aug. 15-16) and Clinton (Aug. 29-30) prior to finals in Merritt.

