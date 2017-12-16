Cariboo Canucks Hockey Tournament continues Sunday with finals

Sunday will feature finals at the Sixth Annual Cariboo Canucks First National Hockey Tournament.

Cariboo Canucks player Storm Adams buries a wrister on Stoney Yellow Jackets netminder Dalton Johnston Saturday during the sixth annual Cariboo Canucks First Nations Hockey Tournament in Williams Lake at the Cariboo Memorial Recreation Complex. Action continues throughout the day today (Saturday), with tournament finals taking place Sunday. (Greg Sabatino photo)

The Sixth Annual Cariboo Canucks First Nations Hockey Tournament is underway in the lakecity, and the event is turning out to be another hit, said organizer Cecil Grinder Saturday.

“Everything’s been going really great,” he said. “We’ve had lots of fans coming out.”

With hockey — including semifinals and finals in multiple divisions including women’s, elders, recreational and competitive — continuing Sunday, Grinder credited the tireless effort of multiple volunteers who’ve helped make the weekend run smoothly so far.

“It’s totally a volunteer thing, and all about the people who come out to watch,” he said. “We’ve had lots of thanks from them. It’s always a great way for people to get together this time of year.”

Grinder expects another great day of hockey Sunday, and invited the community to come out to watch the games.

The women’s semifinals take place at 8:45 a.m. and at 10 a.m. Sunday, with the final scheduled for 1:30 p.m. in rink one at the CMRC.

The recreational division has semifinals running at 7:15 a.m. and 7:30 a.m., with finals to follow at 12:15 p.m.

In the elder’s division the final is slated for 1:30 p.m.

And, lastly, in the competitive division, the final is set to get underway at 2:45 p.m., also in rink one at the CMRC.

Awards will be presented following each of the divisional finals.

Cost for a day pass is $10 for adults, $8 for students, $5 for elers and free for children 12 and under.