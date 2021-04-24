Cariboo Archers show well at Virtual Vegas Shoot

Two Cariboo Archers finished in the top 15 in the world

Cariboo Archers Joelle Thurow (from left), Ty Thurow and Haley Plewes line up during the virtual Vegas shoot held last month in Williams Lake. (Photo submitted)

Normally the largest archery competition in the world, this year’s Vegas Shoot was attended virtually by thousands of competitors from throughout the world — including some competitors from Williams Lake.

For the contest, Cariboo Archers hosted the maximum number of archers that could legally be housed in its indoor facility over two March weekends.

Two Cariboo Archers finished in the top 15 in the world. Ty Thurow finished 15th and Isaac Bedford placed 11th out of a total of 115 archers from across the globe.

Both Ty and Bedford competed in the compound young male category (ages 15 to 17). Ty Waterhouse also competed in the same category, finishing 68th.

READ MORE: Youth Cariboo Archers test skill versus best in the world at online event

Competing in the compound young adult female division was newcomer Haley Plewes, who finished a very respectable 49th out of 104 archers. It was Plewes’ first-ever target shoot.

No newcomer to these competitions, Joelle Thurow competed in the compound youth female division placing 33rd out of 110 archers.

Lastly, Kylie Sharman, shooting as an adult, finished 441st out of 805 archers in the compound flights category — a mixed class with men and women.

greg.sabatino@wltribune.comLike us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Williams Lake Tribune

Photo submitted

Photo submitted

Photo submitted