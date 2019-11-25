Cariboo Archers preparing for upcoming BC Winter Games trials

"It is heartening to see that one of my students has now surpassed me"

Four Cariboo Archers set their sights high at a Prince George target archery competition during the weekend, all marching away with strong results.

Bob Thurow won the compound men’s category.

Kylie Sharman, meanwhile, beat her closest competitor by 190 points to win the cadet compound girls class.

In the cadet compound boys category, it was a one, two finish for Cariboo Archers Ty Thurow and Ty Waterhouse, respectively.

Waterhouse was competing in the age category above his own in the second-place finish.

Thurow, however, achieved his first 300/300 score at a competition — a remarkable feat for any archer.

“It is heartening to see that one of my students has now surpassed me,” said Junior Olympic Archery coach Al Campsall.

“Ty has shot several 300s in practice lately, but never before in competition. So, he ‘blew by me,’ as I have also shot 300s in practice but never in competition. He also shot two 299s on Sunday. Very impressive.”

All three of the Cariboo Archers youth will be shooting at the upcoming BC Winter Games trials on Nov. 30 here in Williams Lake.

Campsall has been named the Zone 8 coach for the team competing at the BC Winter Games and said he is hoping Sharman and Thurow will make the five-member team. Campsall said Waterhouse will shoot at the trials, however, still has three years of eligibility left to compete at the BC Winter games so will likely not declare until 2022 should he qualify.

sports@wltribune.comLike us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter