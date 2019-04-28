Cariboo Archers dominate podium at BC Indoor Target Championships

Several club records fell, while one other record was also nearly beaten.

Darren Sanford photoCariboo Archers Isaac Bedford (back from left), Bob Thurow, Ty Waterhouse, Ty Thurow, Al Campsall, Joelle Thurow (front from left), Emersyn Sanford and Kylie Sharman once again finished in the top of their respective divisions during the weekend at the BC Indoor Target Championships in Victoria.

It was a gold and silver medal sweep for members of the Cariboo Archers during the weekend at the BC Indoor Target Championships in Victoria.

Lakecity archers made the long trek, and ferry journey, to the Island for the event, and made it all worth while as several club records fell, while one other record was also nearly beaten.

Ty Waterhouse almost equalled the cub compound record still owned by active youth archer Ty Thurow (1,092 to 1,095 points).

Al Campsall, meanwhile,e beat his own B.C. record by 20 points and, even more exciting, Campsall said, was one of his students, Joelle Thurow, eclipsing the cub compound record by 70 points.

In winning her silver medal, fellow Cariboo Archer Kylie Sharman established personal bests once again in her first year of archery.

The following are the complete results for the Cariboo Archers:

• Cadet Compound Male: Ty Thurow (first), Isaac Bedford (second)

• Cadet Compound Female: Kylie Sharman (second)

• Compound Fixed Pins Adult Male: Bob Thurow (first)

• Compound Fixed Pins M60 Male – Al Campsall (first)

• Precub Compound Female – Emersyn Sanford (first)

• Cub Compound Male – Ty Waterhouse (first)

• Cub Compound Female – Joelle Thurow (first)

Coming up next for the Cariboo Archers is the Canadian Indoor 3D Championships in Brandon, Man. this weekend.

Cariboo Archers Fred Streleoff and Campsall will be the only two attending.

