Car giveaway set for MEI on Friday

This Friday will see a car awarded at the MEI Alumni Night event.

At Friday night’s MEI Eagles basketball game one lucky fan will win a new car.

It’s the last stop on a two-year journey that saw MEI encourage alumni to attend Eagles sports games and receive entries into a draw for a new Mazda 3 donated by VIP Mazda.

The idea behind the car giveaway was to help draw community interest in MEI events and to keep MEI alumni involved in the school. Alumni received one contest entry for attending associated events starting in 2018. If alumni attended three or more events over the two years they received an additional two bonus entries into the draw.

The draw is open only to MEI alumni aged 18 or older. An MEI alumnus is anyone who graduated from MEI or attended the school for one full year. There is no purchase necessary to enter the draw, and current MEI students and staff are not eligible to enter.

Friday will see doors open at 5:30 p.m., with free farmer sausage, buns and chips served inside the school’s Eagles Coffee Cafe until 7:30 p.m.

The MEI Eagles senior girls basketball team then takes on the Abbotsford Panthers at 6:30 p.m.

Following that game there will be an intermission with several other big giveaways open to anyone in attendance. The school will give away a new television, tickets to a Canucks game and many other prizes.

There will also be performances from the MEI Screaming Eagles marching band and the Trinity Western University dance team. An alumni bump competition is also scheduled.

All contest entries for the car must be submitted by 8:30 p.m., which is also when the Eagles senior boys basketball team takes on the Panthers. The draw for the new car occurs after the first quarter of the boys game. The winning person must be present to win the car.

The game between the Eagles and Panthers will then continue after the winner is awarded the car.