Caps win game one against Wild

The Cowichan Valley Capitals have drawn first blood in their second-round playoff series against the Wenatchee Wild.

The Caps won 3-2 at Wenatchee’s Town Toyota Centre on Friday night to take a 1-0 lead in the B.C. Hockey League Interior Division semifnal.

The teams were tied 2-2 going into the third period, but David Melaragni scored his fourth goal of the playoffs with 12:45 left in regulation, and it stood up as the winner.

Cruz Cote opened the scoring 29 seconds into the game with his first of the postseason, and Dan McIntyre, who had the series-winner against Penticton in the first round, scored in the second and earned an assist on Melaragni’s marker.

Cowichan goalie Pierce Diamond stopped 34 of 36 shots, while Wenatchee’s Austin Park made 14 saves in the loss.

The teams will return to the ice in Wenatchee on Saturday, then make the trip to the Cowichan Valley for games three and four on Tuesday and Wednesday.