Caps top Penticton Vees to take first-round BCHL playoff series

The Cowichan Valley Capitals beat the Penticton Vees 3-1 on Monday to win their first-round playoff series four games to two. (Kevin Rothbauer/Citizen)

The Cowichan Valley Capitals are on to the second round of the B.C. Hockey League playoffs after a 3-1 victory at the Cowichan Arena on Monday night to cap off a 4-2 series win over the Penticton Vees.

Pierce Diamond made 36 saves and David Melaragni, Dan McIntyre and Kolton Cousins did the scoring as the underdog Caps completed their upset over the Interior Division champion Vees.

The Caps led 3-0 before Lucas Sillinger scored for the Vees with 37 seconds left to play, after Penticton had pulled goalie Jack LaFontaine for the extra attacker.

The Caps will meet the Wenatchee Wild in the second round after Wenatchee eliminated the West Kelowna Warriors on Monday.