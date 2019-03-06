Caps take stranglehold on playoff series

Cowichan wins 3-0 on Wednesday to go up three games to one

Pierce Diamond made 27 saves and Paul Selleck’s first-period goal stood up as the game-winner as the Cowichan Valley Capitals took a stranglehold 3-1 lead in their B.C. Hockey League playoff series against the Penticton Vees with a 3-0 victory at the Cowichan Arena on Wednesday night.

Preston Brodziak scored on a two-on-one with captain Vincent Millette in the second period and Millette added a hard-earned empty-netter in the third. Both teams went 0-for-3 on the powerplay.

The underdog Caps can now eliminate the Vees with a win in game five in Penticton on Saturday. If the Vees win game five, the teams will return to Cowichan for game six on Monday at 7 p.m.