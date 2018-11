The Cowichan Valley Capitals were shut out 5-0 by the division-leading Victoria Grizzlies in B.C. Hockey League action at the Island Savings Centre on Saturday night.

Victoria goalie Kurtis Chapman stopped all 37 shots the Caps fired at him, while Cowichan netminder Jack Grant allowed five goals on 33 shots.

The Caps (5-15-2-1) have a rare Tuesday night game this week as they travel to Port Alberni to face the Bulldogs (8-4-1-0).