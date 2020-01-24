Caps nipped by Bulldogs in OT

Capitals goaltender Zach Borgiel manages to make a save as teammate Cullen Ferguson and Bulldogs forward Ryan Doolin crash into the net. (Elena Rardon/Black Press)

A 4-1 lead slipped away from the Cowichan Valley Capitals on Wednesday night, and they ultimately lost 5-4 in overtime to the Alberni Valley Bulldogs in Port Alberni.

The Caps were up 3-1 after the first period, and added another in the second before the Bulldogs mounted their comeback with one in the final minute of the middle frame and two more in the third. The winning goal came at 2:35 of overtime.

Defenceman Tyrell Boucher led the Caps with a goal and an assist, while Zach Brooks, Brady Lynn and Primo Self also scored. Zach Borgiel made 38 saves as the Caps were outshot 43-41.

Thanks to the overtime loss, the Caps remain unbeaten on regulation this month, with five wins and four overtime or shootout defeats.

With the single point, the Caps extended their lead over the Nanaimo Clippers for first place in the B.C. Hockey League’s Island Division to nine points, although the Clippers now have three games in hand.

Cowichan will play host to Nanaimo this Saturday, the puck dropping at 6 p.m.