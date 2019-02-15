Caps miss chance to get past Bulldogs in Island standings

The Cowichan Valley Capitals lost a crucial game with the Alberni Valley Bulldogs on Friday night.

Trailing the Bulldogs by a single point in the race for fourth place in the Island Division and a chance to stay close to home in the first round of the B.C. Hockey League playoffs, the Caps could have vaulted past the ‘Dogs — who also have a game in hand — with a victory on Friday. Instead, Cowichan dropped to three points back of Alberni with just a handful of games left in the regular season.

The Bulldogs jumped out to a 4-0 lead in the first period as Dawson Tritt scored two powerplay goals and one shorthanded marker. Olivier Gauthier got the Caps on the board on a powerplay early in the second, but by Alberni led 6-1 at the end of the middle frame. Cowichan captain Vincent Millette added one more in the third, but the Caps wouldn’t get any closer.

Pierce Diamond stopped 34 of 40 shots in the Cowichan net, while Chemainus product John Hawthorne made 37 saves for the Bulldogs.

The Caps are at home on Sunday, hosting the Coquitlam Express starting at 2 p.m.