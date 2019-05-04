Caps ink big Ontario D-man

The Cowichan Valley Capitals announced their first new recruit of the offseason midway through April.

Big defenceman Johnny Howie from Carp, Ont. has committed to play for the Caps next season, coming over from the junior B Renfrew Timberwolves of the Central Canada Hockey League Tier 2 league.

Howie, who turns 18 just before the Caps’ main camp in August, checks in at six-foot-three and 205 pounds. He skated in 43 regular-season games for the Timberwolves this past season, compiling 23 points on three goals and 20 assists, as well as 14 penalty minutes. He added one assist in three playoff appearances.

Howie also played one junior A game with the Kanata Lasers in the top tier of the CCHL.