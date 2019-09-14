Caps improve to 3-0

Lynn and Arquiett score two each as Caps double up Chiefs

The Cowichan Valley Capitals continued their hot start to the 2019-20 B.C. Hockey League season with a 4-2 win over the Chilliwack Chiefs at the Cowichan Arena on Saturday night.

Brady Lynn and Will Arquiett both scored twice, while Olivier Gauthier and defenceman Tyrell Boucher each had three assists. Capitals goalie Zach Borgiel was perfect through two periods before allowing two goals in the third. The Caps outshot the Chiefs 36-2.

With the win, Cowichan improved to 3-0, the first time since 2015-16 that they team has won three to open the season

The Caps head to Powell River on Sunday to visit the Kings. They’ll play three home games in four days starting Wednesday when they host the Surrey Eagles at 7 p.m., followed by dates with the Alberni Valley Bulldogs on Friday and the Penticton Vees on Saturday.