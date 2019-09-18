Caps get back in win column

The Cowichan Valley Capitals returned to their winning ways with a victory over the Surrey Eagles on Wednesday night.

After suffering their first loss of the B.C. Hockey League season in Powell River on Sunday, the Caps took advantage of home ice to beat the Eagles 5-2 at the Cowichan Arena.

Josh Kagan had two goals and Luc Wilson had a goal and two assists to lead the way. Andy Bridgewater scored once and added a helper, and captain Cruz Cote rounded out the offence. Zach Borgiel stopped 29 of 31 shots in the Cowichan net.

The Caps’ home stand continues on the weekend when they host the Alberni Valley Bulldogs on Friday at 7 pm. and the Penticton Vees on Saturday at 6 p.m.