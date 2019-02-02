Caps get back at Clippers with win on home ice

It required overtime, but the Cowichan Valley Capitals got back at the Nanaimo Clippers at the Island Savings Centre on Saturday night.

The Clippers won when the teams clashed in Nanaimo on Friday, but Saturday was Cowichan’s turn to prevail.

Former Clippers factored into the tying and winning goals for the Caps as Brady Lynn scored with 26 seconds left in regulation and David Melaragni potted the winner 32 seconds into OT.

Niko Esposito-Selivanov and Paul Selleck also scored for Cowichan on Saturday, and Pierce Diamond made 17 saves for the win. The Caps outshot the Clippers significantly for the second night in a row, as Cowichan peppered Landon Pavlisin with 32 shots.

The Caps visit the Victoria Grizzlies next Thursday then host the Wenatchee Wild on Friday at 7 p.m.