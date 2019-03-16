Caps fall to Wild in game two

The Cowichan Valley Capitals will come back from Wenatchee with a split in the first two games of the B.C. Hockey League Interior Division semifinal series.

After winning the first game of the series on Friday, the Caps were beaten 6-3 on Saturday.

The Wild went up 2-0 in the first period, but Brady Lynn and Cruz Cote replied for the Caps in the first half of the second frame. Three goals in less than four minutes late in the second put the Wild ahead 5-2. Paul Selleck scored on the powerplay to make it a two-goal game with just over seven minutes remaining in regulation, but the Wild added one more before time was up.

The Caps were outshot 33-18 on the night, but Cowichan goalie Pierce Diamond made 27 saves to keep his team alive, while the Caps chased Wenatchee starter Cal Sandquist, who allowed two goals on the first six shots he faced.

Cowichan and Wenatchee will get back in action at the Cowichan Arena on Tuesday and Wednesday, with both games starting at 7:05 p.m.