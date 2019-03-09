Caps fall to Vees in game five

The Cowichan Valley Capitals will look to close out their B.C. Hockey League first-round playoff series at home on Monday after losing to the Penticton Vees on Saturday night.

The Caps had the Vees on the ropes going into game five of the best-of-seven series, but the Vees prevailed 4-1 to send the series back to the Cowichan Arena. The Caps are still in the driver’s seat with a 3-2 advantage.

David Melaragni scored Cowichan’s lone goal on Saturday, a shorthanded effort midway through the second period to make it 2-1. Massimo Rizzo led the Vees with two goals and two assists.

Capitals goalie Pierce Diamond made 26 saves in the loss, while Jack LaFontaine picked up the win in Penticton’s net with 25 stops.

The teams will square off at the Cowichan Arena on Monday at 7 p.m.