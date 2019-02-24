Caps fall to Grizzlies in regular-season finale

The Cowichan Valley Capitals lost 7-4 to the Victoria Grizzlies in their final game of the B.C. Hockey League regular season on Sunday afternoon.

The Caps led by a goal going into the third period, but were outscored 5-1 over the final 20 minutes.

Luc Wilson and Niko Esposito-Selivanov scored for the Caps in the first period and Cruz Cote scored in the second. Brady Lynn had Cowichan’s lone goal in the third. Esposito-Selivanov finished with a goal and an assist, and Cole Broadhurst and Doug Scott each had two helpers.

Jack Grant allowed six goals on 27 shots, and the Grizzlies scored once into an empty net. Victoria goalie Zachary Rose allowed four goals on 29 shots.

The Caps finish the regular season with a record of 17 wins, 35 regulation losses, five overtime losses and one shootout loss, to place fifth in the Island Division. That sets up a first-round playoff series with the Penticton Vees (37-16-3-2), who finished first in the Interior Division.

The full schedule for the first round has not been released yet, but the Caps will host the Vees on March 5 and 6.