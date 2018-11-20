Caps fall to Clippers in overtime

Cowichan rallies to tie in exciting third, Nanaimo scores in OT

After battling back to tie things up in a thrilling third period, the Cowichan Valley Capitals fell to the Nanaimo Clippers in overtime on Tuesday by a final score of 5-4.

The teams were locked at 2-2 going into the third, but the Clippers scored at 1:41 and 3:44 to go ahead. The Caps responded with goals from Kolton Cousins at 5:16 and Olivier Gauthier at 6:57, and the 4-4 tie held into overtime.

The Clippers carried much of the play in the extra session, and needed two minutes and 22 seconds to score the decisive goal.

Brady Lynn and Luc Wilson had the Capitals’ other goals. Former Cap Ethan Scardina netted a goal and two assists for Nanaimo.

Jack Grant made 31 saves in the Cowichan net as the Caps were outshot 36-26.

The Caps will head to Powell River this weekend to visit the Kings for back-to-back games on Friday and Saturday. Their next home game is on Nov. 28 when they host the Victoria Grizzlies.