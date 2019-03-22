Caps edged in overtime

Cowichan in a must-win situation going into game six at the Big Stick on Sunday

The Cowichan Valley Capitals were edged in overtime by the Wenatchee Wild on Friday night in game five of their best-of-seven playoff series.

Cowichan defenceman Doug Scott scored with less than seven minutes to play in regulation and forced overtime, but the host Wild scored four minutes and 26 seconds into the extra session.

The Wild opened the scoring midway through the second period. Both Wenatchee goals came on the powerplay.

The Caps were outshot 30-18, but playoff hero Pierce Diamond made 28 saves, including 11 in the first period, to keep things close.

The teams will return to the Big Stick on Sunday night for game six, a must-win situation for the Caps.