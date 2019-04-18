Caps camp slated for May 24-26 in Parksville

The Cowichan Valley Capitals will begin building for the 2019-20 B.C. Hockey League season when they host their annual Spring Camp at Parksville’s Oceanside Place on May 24-26.

Due to increased interest after the team’s successful playoff run, the dates and location needed to be changed.

The camp will be used to identify players for next season, as well as future prospects.

Application and medical forms are available on the team’s website at www.cowichancapitals.com

Registration will take place on May 24 beginning at 1 p.m., with ice times on May 25 and 26. Goaltender spots are limited, and any interested goalies will be contacted to confirm their participation.

For more information, contact Capitals business director Scott Yanko at scott.yanko@cowichancapitals.com or 250-748-9930 (Ext. 221).

There is still time to take advantage of early bird season ticket sales, which end on April 30. Anyone who purchases tickets before the end of the month will be entered into a draw for four one-day tickets to SunFest, and two tickets to see Chilliwack in concert.