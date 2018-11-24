Caps blanked in Powell River

The Cowichan Valley Capitals were shut out 3-0 by the Powell River Kings in Powell River on Saturday night.

Powell River goalie Mitch Adamyk stopped all 32 Cowichan shots, while Caps netminder Jack Grant made 26 saves on 29 shots. It was the second time this season the Caps have been shut out.

The Kings scored once in the first period and twice in the second. Two of the three goals came on the powerplay. Powell River went 2-for-8 with the man advantage, while Cowichan was 0-for-6.

The Caps (6-17-4-1) host the Island Division-leading Victoria Grizzlies (18-8-0-1) at the Island Savings Centre on Wednesday starting at 7 p.m.