Hunter Floris has committed to the Cowichan Valley Capitals for 2018-19. (Black Press photo)

Caps add top midget goal-scorer

Cariboo's Hunter Floris commits to Cowichan

The B.C. Major Midget Hockey League’s all-time leading goal-scorer is set to join the Cowichan Valley Capitals.

The Caps announced last week that Hunter Floris has committed to play for the team starting next fall. The 2000-born forward from Vanderhoof played three seasons in the BCMML, totalling 75 goals over one campaign with the Kootenay Ice and two with the Cariboo Cougars.

Floris tied for the league lead with 36 goals and set up 22 others for 58 points over 38 games with the Cougars last season. He had 21 goals and 12 assists in 40 games with Kootenay in 2015-16, and 18 goals and 13 helpers in 40 games in 2016-17.

He added four goals and two assists in five playoff games this spring.

