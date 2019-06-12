Caps add goalie and blueliner

The Cowichan Valley Capitals continue to add players for the 2019-20 B.C. Hockey League season.

In the last week, the Caps have bolstered their roster with the additions of goaltender Ben Howard and defenceman Clark Webster.

Howard, 19, joins the team after playing for the Calgary Mustangs of the Alberta Junior Hockey League last season. He is the second former Mustang to sign with the Caps after the Alberta team decided not to operate a team in 2019-20. The six-foot, 200-pound Calgary native went 12-11-5 last season with a 3.05 goals-against average and .905 save percentage in 28 games.

Webster, 18, comes to Cowichan from the Boston Bandits of the National Collegiate Development Conference of the USPHL. The 6-foot-1, 200-pound product of Kelvin Grove, P.E.I. played 50 games for the Bandits last season, scoring two goals and adding 12 assists for 14 points.