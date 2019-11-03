The Vipers Vipers earned a single point Saturday in Duncan against the Cowichan Valley Capitals, who got the extra point with a 4-3 BCHL overtime win. (Morning Star - file photo)

Capitals use OT to beat Vernon Vipers

Snakes tie game late to force extra session, which lasted only 72 seconds

The Vernon Vipers picked up one B.C. Hockey League p0int Saturday in Duncan.

They could have had two.

Vernon twice let one-goal leads slip away, needed a late goal to force overtime, then watched as the game’s first-star Tyrell Boucher beat Reilly Herbst 72 seconds into the first extra period as the Cowichan Valley Capitals scored a 4-3 win over the Vipers in front of 802 fans.

Vernon will reach the halfway mark of its season-long 11-game road trip Sunday afternoon in Surrey against the Eagles. The Vipers are 3-1-1-0 on the trip so far.

READ MORE: Vipers find offence in win versus Victoria Grizzlies

Dawson Holt gave Vernon a 1-0 lead at 10:59 of the first period, but the lead would last only 39 seconds before Matthew Crasa tied it for the Caps (12-8-1-1).

After a scoreless second period, Trey Taylor gave the Vipers the lead at 12:11 with a powerplay goal. That lead, as well, lasted less than a minute as Olivier Gauthier scored at 13:08 to tie the game 2-2. The Caps took the lead on Crasa’s second goal at 16:03 on the man advantage. Connor Marritt forced overtime with a goal at 18:01.

Herbst finished with second-star honours after making 29 saves, the same at Cowichan counterpart Ben Howard, who was named third star.

The loss, combined with the Wenatchee Wild’s 6-4 win at home Saturday over the Merritt Centennials, dropped the Vipers (11-7-1-0) into fifth place in the Interior Division, one point back of the Wild.

@VernonNewsroger@vernonmorningstar.comLike us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Vernon Atom A Vipers sparkle at Jasper tournament

Just Posted

Most Read