Capitals drop two; Interior trip in the cards

A pair of losses on the weekend ensured that the Cowichan Valley Capitals will finish fifth in the Island Division and open the B.C. Hockey League playoffs against the top team from the Interior.

The Caps started the weekend a point back of the Alberni Valley Bulldogs for fourth place in the division. A 6-2 loss to the Bulldogs in Port Alberni on Friday put them three points back, and a 4-1 defeat at home by the Coquitlam Express on Sunday guaranteed that the Caps can’t pass the Bulldogs in the standings.

On Friday, the Bulldogs jumped out to a 4-0 lead in the first period as Dawson Tritt scored two powerplay goals and one shorthanded marker. Olivier Gauthier got the Caps on the board on a powerplay early in the second, but Alberni led 6-1 at the end of the middle frame. Cowichan captain Vincent Millette added one more in the third, but the Caps wouldn’t get any closer.

Pierce Diamond stopped 34 of 40 shots in the Cowichan net, while Chemainus product John Hawthorne made 37 saves for the Bulldogs.

The Express led 3-0 after two periods on Sunday before Brady Lynn got the Caps on the board at 13:30 of the third. Coquitlam added an empty-netter in the final minute of the game.

Goalie Jack Grant had 24 saves in the Cowichan net in his first start since Jan. 25, while Coquitlam’s Clay Stevenson made 26 saves.

The Caps will face either the Penticton Vees or the Merritt Centennials in the first round of the BCHL playoffs. Penticton currently leads Merritt by two points, and both teams have three games left in the regular season.

The Caps will play their last home game of the regular season against Alberni Valley next Saturday at 6 p.m., and visit the Victoria Grizzlies the following afternoon.

The Grizzlies are still looking to lock up first place in the Island Division. Victoria leads Powell River by four points in the standings, but the Kings have three games left and the Grizzlies have two remaining.