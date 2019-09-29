Capitals crush Vernon Vipers

Cowichan Valley scores 7-2 win over Snakes in front of 1,800 fans at Kal Tire Place

The Vernon Vipers have seen enough of Island Division teams at Kal Tire Place.

The Cowichan Valley Capitals rolled into Vernon Saturday and left with a 7-2 B.C. Hockey League win over the Snakes in front of 1,800 disappointed fans. Vernon has played three home games, all against the Island Division, and are 1-2 (3-3 overall).

The Caps (7-2) scored twice in the first period and added three more in the second to take a 5-0 lead into the final 20 minutes, chasing Vernon starting goalie Max Palaga in favour of Kobe Grant, making his Vipers debut.

Ben Helgeson scored a powerplay goal at 3:38 of the third to get the Vipers on the board, spoiling the shutout bid of Caps goalie Zach Borgiel, who finished with 25 saves. Palaga and Grant combined to make 24 saves in the Vernon net.

READ MORE: Vernon Vipers blank Powell River

READ MORE: Vernon Vipers drop home opener to Victoria Grizzlies

Ryan Shostak scored his first BCHL goal at 10:11 to round out the Vipers scoring.

Matthew Crasa scored twice for Cowichan Valley.

The Vipers will take part in the league’s Bauer Showcase Festival in Penticton with games against the undefeated Vees Friday, and the West Kelowna Warriors Saturday. Next home for the Vipers is Friday, Oct. 11, against the Merritt Centennials.

The Vees improved to 8-0 Saturday with a 7-3 win over the Warriors in West Kelowna.

@VernonNewsroger@vernonmorningstar.comLike us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.