Capitals’ Coughlin commits to Cougars

Forward was third in Cowichan scoring in 2017-18

After spending his last year of junior hockey with the B.C. Hockey League’s Cowichan Valley Capitals, Tate Coughlin will play with the University of Regina Cougars in the fall.

Coughlin, who turns 21 in July, came to the Capitals in an early-season trade with the Camrose Kodiaks of the Alberta Junior Hockey League.

In 33 games with Cowichan, the skilled forward scored 10 goals and assisted on 22 others for 32 points, just six points back of scoring leaders Ty Pochipinski and Troy McTavish.

The Victoria product played two years in the Western Hockey League with the Kelowna Rockets, then split 2016-17 between the Rockets, Nanaimo Clippers and Camrose Kodiaks.