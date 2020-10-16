Capacity limits back at 50 people total at Quesnel’s West Fraser Centre

For one day, parents got to enjoy increased capacity at the West Fraser Centre (WFC) in downtown Quesnel.
On Tuesday, Oct. 13, the centre allowed 50 spectators in the building on top of the participants on the ice. Changes in City policy allowed more people.
The next day, new provincial regulations meant the WFC was back following the 50-person maximum.
Carlos Gonzalez is the communications officer for the Quesnel and District Minor Hockey Association, and he updated parents on Facebook.
“We understand the frustration this will cause, but we are following instructions, and as mentioned before, the safety of the players is our No. 1 priority,” his post reads.
Capacity at Arena 2 has remained at 50 people total since reopening.
The WFC has been open since Sept. 21.
Do you have something to add to this story, or something else we should report on? Email: cassidy.dankochik@quesnelobserver.com
@GimliJetsMan
cassidy.dankochik@quesnelobserver.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.