Canucks sign Guillaume Brisebois to two-way contract

Guillaume Brisebois, shown here during NHL preseason action in 2019, has signed a one-year, two-way contract with the Canucks. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck)

The Vancouver Canucks have re-signed defenceman Guillaume Brisebois to a one-year, two-way contract.

Canucks general manager Jim Benning made the announcement on Thursday (Aug. 12) and he will earn $750,000 in the NHL with Vancouver and $180,000 in the American Hockey League with Abbotsford.

The 24-year-old has played a total of nine games in the NHL and 179 in the AHL in his professional career. He split the 2020-21 season between the Vancouver (one game played), the Utica Comets (five games played) and was also briefly loaned to the Laval Rocket where he played nine games.

Brisebois was drafted by Vancouver in the third round (66th overall) of the 2015 NHL draft. He had a strong career in the Quebec Major Junior Hockey League, collecting 120 points in 236 games and serving as captain for both the Acadie-Bathurst Titan and the Charlottetown Islanders.

He made his NHL debut in Los Angeles on Valentine’s Day 2019.

RELATED: Abbotsford Canucks sign forward Vincent Arseneau

Abbotsford News