Canucks present WLMHA BC Hockey Silver Skate Award

Photo submittedWilliams Lake Minor Hockey Association executive member Krista Harvey (second from left) and WLMHA female co-ordinator Jennifer Loewen, accept the Vancouver Canucks Silver Skate Award from former Canuck Darcy Rota (left) and BC Hockey’s new mascot, Celly.

The Williams Lake Minor Hockey Association was awarded for its standout season during the weekend at the 2018 BC Hockey Annual Congress at Sun Peaks.

The association was presented the Vancouver Canucks Silver Skate Award on behalf of this year’s provincial-champion Williams Lake Midget Female Timberwolves.

The congress marked the 12th year of the Canucks Silver Skate Awards, which is presented by the Canucks Centre for BC Hockey.

On hand were former Canuck Darcy Rota, and BC Hockey’s new mascot in celebration of its 100th year, Celly, to present the award to WLMHA’s executive members Jennifer Loewen and Krista Harvey.

Silver Skate Awards are presented to minor hockey teams or associations that have shown teamwork, perseverance and hard work throughout the 2017/18 season, along with being leaders in their minor hockey community. In all, 14 teams were presented the award.

“This award is very inspirational for not only female hockey, but for all hockey members in our area,” Loewen said. “We have put ourselves on the map and shown that we can be highly competitive. For our female population, it shows that we do not need to leave the community to find a higher level of play. This year was an amazing year for females in WLMHA and we hope to carry this forward into the next season.

“Congratulations to Roy Call, Scott Cross, Cindy Outhouse and the whole midget female hockey team on the gold medal and Silver Skate Award.”

In addition, WLMHA player Anya Leverman was the recipient of a BC Hockey scholarship in the area of Excellence and Extraordinary. BC Hockey scholarships are awarded annually by the BC Hockey membership to recognize and enhance the opportunities presented when furthering one’s education.

Another WLMHA member, Josh Hutchinson, received the Hockey Canada Officiating Award in the category of Hockey Canada Most Deserving.

“It was a very exciting congress and the executive hopes to make 2018/19 a very enjoyable and memorable one for all the players in the association,” Loewen said.