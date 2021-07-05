Canoe and kayak club’s summer day camps return at Nanaimo’s Long Lake

School’s out, which means more time for folks in Nanaimo to get out on the water.

The Nanaimo Canoe and Kayak Club’s half-day summer camp program got underway this week, and the club noted in a press release that with the warm weather and eased health restrictions, it’s excited to welcome the community back to Long Lake.

In addition to the summer camp program for youths, the club offers introductory paddling sessions for adults and families. Club athletes are also transitioning from spring to summer training in anticipation of returning to regatta competition.

“There are many opportunities available for community members of all ages to give the sport of canoe-kayak a try on the waters of Long Lake this summer,” the release noted.

The summer camps go mornings and afternoons until Sept. 3. Children aged 8-13 will learn fundamental paddling skills through games and activities, complemented by land-based play, “all with a focus on teamwork, sportsmanship, while staying safe and cool in, on, and around the water,” the release noted.

Cost is $20 for a one-time summer registration fee and $150 per camp.

The Splash Sessions program, for adults and families to try out the sport, go Tuesday, July 6 and Thursday, July 8, from 6:30-8:30 p.m. Participants will learn about the equipment available and try out some of the canoes and kayaks on Long Lake.

Cost is $20 and online registration is required.

The canoe and kayak club has been offering recreational and competitive paddling programs in the region since 1988.

To register for programs or to find out information about annual club membership, visit www.nckc.ca.

editor@nanaimobulletin.comLike us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Nanaimo News Bulletin