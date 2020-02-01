Candle Creek Half Marathon now open for registration

Registration is now open for the second annual Candle Creek Half Marathon, which takes place Aug. 29 in Clearwater, B.C. Pictured are contestants line up at last year’s inaugural run. (Photo submitted)

Registration is now open for Candle Creek’s second annual half marathon, which will be held Aug. 29 in Clearwater, B.C.. This event is hosted by the Wells Gray Outdoors Club, with partnership and guidance from Runner’s Sole located in Kamloops, as well as partnership and support from many local and surrounding businesses.

Last year’s event was a great success and everyone is looking forward to another great time.

This exciting race promises to engage and attract locals and visitors to experience a fun race day in Clearwater. The race will have something for everyone as it consists of a 2.5 km kids race, and 5 km, 10 km, and 21 km courses in which participants can run or walk. This is a trail run/walk with rough terrain and it’s also a timed event.

The unique terrain of the Candle Creek trail system offers challenging and scenic terrain for serious runners. The trails wind through old-growth inland rainforest and can offer views overlooking the expanse of the North Thompson Valley.

Attend the race, and stay for world-class Wells Gray Provincial Park. For more information and to register go to: www.wellsgrayoutdoorsclub.ca/half-marathon/