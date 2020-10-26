Carey and Angela Price announced the birth of their third child on Monday, named Lincoln. (Photo submitted)

Canadiens’ Carey Price, wife Angela, announce birth of baby boy Lincoln

Montreal Canadiens goaltender Carey Price and his wife, Angela, announced the birth of their third child on Monday, Oct. 26 via social media.

Angela Price shared two photos: the first of a baby boy wrapped in a blanket with a sign saying “Hello my name is Lincoln,” and another of the baby squeezing a finger.

Prior to Monday’s announcement, Carey and Angela had two daughters: Liv, 4, and Millie, 1.

Carey grew up in Anahim Lake and played his minor hockey career in Williams Lake. His mom, Lynda Price, is the Chief of the Ulkatcho First Nation at Anahim Lake.

Williams Lake Tribune

