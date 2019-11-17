Canadian Wrestling’s Elite slams into Williams Lake tonight, Nov. 17

Headlining the event will be WCW and lucha libre cruiserweight Juventud Guerrera

Canadian Wrestling’s Elite will be in Williams Lake tonight, Nov. 17, at the Elks Hall. Tickets will be available at the door. (Photo submitted)

Professional wrestling will be at the forefront in the lakecity this Sunday when Canadian Wrestling’s Elite makes a stop at the Elks Hall in Williams Lake.

Headlining the event will be WCW and lucha libre cruiserweight Juventud Guerrera of Mexico, who is competing on his first ever Canadian wrestling tour.

The tour is billed as hosting dozens of top international stars, with IMPACT! Wrestling star and former WWE creative writer The Zombie Princess Jimmy Jacobs also coming to Williams Lake.

At the CWE event in Williams Lake there will be a VIP meet and greet starting at 6 p.m., with the doors opening at 6:30 p.m. First bell will follow at 7 p.m. Tickets are $24 for first priority access and meet and greet, while general admission tickets are $19 in advance and $22 at the door.

Advance tickets are available at Adventure Games Inc. and also online at www.cwetickets.com.

