Canadian Wrestling Elite comes to Penticton

Canadian Wrestling's Elite debuted in Penticton Saturday night in front of a delighted crowd at the Luso Canadian Multicultural Club.

Canadian Wrestling’s Elite brought down the house tonight in Penticton with Roy “Flash” Gordon taking down AJ Sanchez in a main event finale. Brennan Phillips/Western News

Canadian Wrestling’s Elite debuted in Penticton Saturday night in front of a delighted crowd at the Luso Canadian Multicultural Club.

Here’s how the evening’s entertainment went down:

“Canadian Hercules” Tyler Colton pinned “The Belgian Bull” Robin Lekime while “The Queen Of The Okanagan” Scarlett Black defeated Jade.

CWE Champion “Hotshot” Danny Duggan retained against “Top Drawer” Michael More w/Ryan Orion by submission with The Cruel Crossface.

“Dreamkiller” Jayce D’Arcy and “Blonde Bomber” Braydon Goss beat “The Crazed Cowboy” Jacob Creed and “Hell Raiser” Justin Lock in a match with Brutus “The Barber” Beefcake as the special guest outside the ring referee.

Slave, Camaro Cope, and “Top Gun” Sean Gaston scored the win in a controversial finish against “The Japanese Beast” Shigehiro Irie, “The Razing Blaze” Rekka, and Naomi Yoshimura when Slave pinned Yoshimura.

And in the big finale,2018 Elite 8 Winner Roy “Flash” Gordon scored the win over CWE Tag Team Champion “The Canadian Crusher” AJ Sanchez.

CWE returns to Penticton on April 9. For full event information visit www.cwecanada.ca.

Steve Kidd

Senior reporter, Penticton Western News

Email me or message me on Facebook

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Instagram