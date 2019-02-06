Canadian soccer star Sophie Schmidt speaks at UFV

The two-time Olympic bronze medalist will receive an honourary degree and talk about her experiences

Canadian soccer legend Sophie Schmidt drops by the Abbotsford campus of the University of the Fraser Valley Friday.

A member of the Canadian women’s national team since 2005, Schmidt has played 177 times for her country.

The WJ Mouat grad is receiving an honourary degree from UFV, but while she’s there she’s taking part in a Q&A with UFV president Joanne MacLean, talking about her experiences as a two-time Olympic bronze medalist and professional soccer player in the United States and Europe.

Schmidt will also be fielding questions from the audience.

“This is a great opportunity for young athletes and Sophie’s Abbotsford fans to hear directly from her what it’s like to dedicate yourself to a sport, win Olympic medals, and compete on the world stage,” MacLean said.

Schmidt is a teammate of Chilliwack’s Jordyn Huitema on the national side.

The team is preparing for this month’s Algarve Cup in Portugal and the 2019 FIFA Women’s World Cup taking place in France this July.

The event starts at 4 p.m. in Evered Hall (Building S) on the Abbotsford campus and attendees are asked to send an RSVP request by email to presidentsoffice@ufv.ca