Canadian Sailing Team meets the public in Comox

It was a special day in Comox Friday. The Canadian Sailing Team and Development Squad hit the water in the morning accompanied by Peter Lawless, Canadian Olympic Committee vice-president, for some daily training.

The Canadian Sailing Team and Development Squad is training in Comox. Photo by Ken Dool

The on-water session was followed by a small meeting between the CST and CSDS members, and some of the military personnel who made this training opportunity possible including the Wing Commander, Wing Chief, Capt. James Hollis and the Wing Public Affairs Officer.

“It’s just fabulous to see the athletes of the CST coming together with the military and civilian community,” said Lawless. “Everyone working together to make Olympic dreams become reality. Even in these challenging times, we can, together, still reach for our dreams.”

The day was capped by a meet and greet at the Comox Marina, where specific COVID protocols were put in place to ensure everyone’s safety. The athletes shared their sailing journeys and experiences followed by a Q&A session on topics like their training process and the athletes’ Olympic dreams.

Also on hand were youth sailors and racers, experienced sailors and yacht club members, and many Comox locals including Mayor Russ Rarnott and city council members.

A big thank you to 19 Wing Comox’s HMCS Quadra for providing athletes with a safe and enjoyable training environment, as well as the City of Comox and the Comox Marina for their support and helping hand.

Comox Valley Record