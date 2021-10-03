Canadian Olympic gold medallist to run Parksville junior curling program

Penny Shantz eager to share her passion for the game

The junior curling program at the Parksville Curling Club runs Mondays (3:45 to 5:15) and is for youngsters aged 10 to 18. Brooms, shoes and instruction are supplied. (Submitted photo)

The junior program at the Parksville Curling Club is in good hands.

Canadian Olympic gold medallist Penny Shantz, along with assistant Jim Powell, will run the after-school program this season, after a hiatus last year due to COVID-19.

The program runs Mondays (3:45 to 5:15) and is for youngsters aged 10 to 18. Brooms, shoes and instruction are supplied.

“This is a big passion of mine,” said Shantz. “When I was 12, my dad put me in a curling league. We didn’t have a lot of money and it was not costly. He also curled. Little did we all know that when I was 28 I would be standing on the Olympic podium in Calgary with a gold medal. It was a thrill of a lifetime, of course. I would love to give back my passion for the game to those kids out there that would like to try.”

There is also an open house slated for Saturday, Oct. 16, from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m.

For more information, email juniorleague@parksvillecurling.com or call the club at 250-248-3764.

