Canadian Junior Football League names Husker’s Bob Reist Coach of the Year

Valley Huskers bench boss Bob Reist was recognized as the Canadian Junior Football League’s Coach of the Year at an awards banquet Friday night.
Reist was a slam-dunk choice after leading his Huskers to a 6-4 record and a playoff spot following an 0-10 season in 2017.
The Huskers made a postseason appearance for the first time since 2008 and Reist coached three players who earned All-Canadian status (quarterback Julian Wytinck and receivers Brandon Poulin/Anthony Dyck).
Meanwhile, Huskers defensive lineman James Moar won the CJFL Past Commissioners Award, given to a player who embraces a role in community service.
Moar also won the B.C. Football Conference version, the Ron White Award.